Anniston Changers offering thousands for home repairs

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Changers, along with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama, has a grant you can apply for to get things fixed in your home.

You have until the end of the month to apply for the minor home repair grant, and if you qualify, you could receive up to $2,500 to help fix any health or safety hazards at your home.

“It could patch a couple of holes. It could help with some weak flooring in certain areas,” says Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges. “Always keep in mind that there could always be a bigger issue beneath the surface, but nevertheless, the funds can make a positive impact and can correct a health or safety hazard.”

Even if you have received assistance in the past, you can apply again as long as you meet the criteria.

“You have to be either over the age of 60, have a disability, or be low income. That is used by federal poverty guidelines. You have to meet one of those three, and your application has to be for a property that you yourself own and occupy as your primary residence,” adds Hodges.

The home must be within Anniston’s city limits, and once you’re approved, you can choose the contractor you’d like to use to complete the repairs.

“The foundation holds the funds, and the applicant will select a contractor, and then the foundation will reimburse that contractor that they did to help the individual,” says Hodges. “The money all goes directly to the home repairs.”

To apply, visit https://www.cfnea.org/receive/grants

