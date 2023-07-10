YMCA of Greater Birmingham announces free memberships for 7th-graders throughout school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YMCA of Greater Birmingham announced free memberships for upcoming 7th-grade students.

“At the YMCA, we believe in the transformative power of investing in teenagers,” said Jude Dooley, YMCA of Greater Birmingham’s Chief Operating Officer. “It is our responsibility to equip them with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive. By investing in their physical, mental and emotional well-being, we are not only shaping their individual journeys, but also building stronger communities for generations to come.”

As members, the 7th-graders are able to access all seven YMCA branches and their facilities and programs, including the fitness center, gym, group exercise classes and pools.

“All of our YMCA locations have an abundance of options where teenagers can discover their passions, develop essential life skills and forge meaningful connections with peers and mentors. We are excited to welcome all teens and their friends to the YMCA!” added Dooley.

Parents and guardians can visit this website for more information.

The YMCA says after attending a parent/child orientation, families will receive next steps for joining.

