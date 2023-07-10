We Are S.E.E.D. officially launches in Talladega County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FOX6 first introduced We Are S.E.E.D. back in June when the organization had just begun. They are now announcing to the community that they are officially ready to start mentoring young men across Talladega County.

“The organization when we started off at first it was like a blind vision until everything just started falling in place, we were like ‘we can’t stop now so we got to keep on going,’” says Jeremiah Marbury, the Youth Coordinator for We Are S.E.E.D.

The nonprofit aims to reduce youth violence in Talladega County through mentoring boys ages 7-17.

“We want to strengthen our young men’s minds, we want to equip them with the things that they need to become real young men, we’re also going to educate our young men, we have 7th and 8th graders that don’t even know how to read,” says founder James Marbury.

July 9 was the official launch date for the organization. They invited the community to come listen to their mission, while also trying to find more places they can mentor, like schools and extra curricular activities.

“Everything that were doing were just trying to make sure that it’s perfect and were seeing were getting a lot of unexpected support that’s keeping us motivated to keep going,” Jeremiah Marbury says.

Several parents were in attendance, and one mom believes the organization will make a difference in the area.

“A lot of kids nowadays don’t have role models in their house to teach them right from wrong, so I feel like this would be good for kids who don’t have that in their house,” says mother Melisa Escamila.

Organizers say they already have a few young men signed up, and plan on having an official sign up event in the future. If you’d like to find out more about how to get involved, you can email We Are S.E.E.D. at weareseed1@gmail.com or call at 256-346-5119.

