LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

We Are S.E.E.D. officially launches in Talladega County

One organization that wants to mentor young men and give them a safe space has officially launched
New organization seeks to mentor young boys in Talladega County
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FOX6 first introduced We Are S.E.E.D. back in June when the organization had just begun. They are now announcing to the community that they are officially ready to start mentoring young men across Talladega County.

“The organization when we started off at first it was like a blind vision until everything just started falling in place, we were like ‘we can’t stop now so we got to keep on going,’” says Jeremiah Marbury, the Youth Coordinator for We Are S.E.E.D.

The nonprofit aims to reduce youth violence in Talladega County through mentoring boys ages 7-17.

“We want to strengthen our young men’s minds, we want to equip them with the things that they need to become real young men, we’re also going to educate our young men, we have 7th and 8th graders that don’t even know how to read,” says founder James Marbury.

July 9 was the official launch date for the organization. They invited the community to come listen to their mission, while also trying to find more places they can mentor, like schools and extra curricular activities.

“Everything that were doing were just trying to make sure that it’s perfect and were seeing were getting a lot of unexpected support that’s keeping us motivated to keep going,” Jeremiah Marbury says.

Several parents were in attendance, and one mom believes the organization will make a difference in the area.

“A lot of kids nowadays don’t have role models in their house to teach them right from wrong, so I feel like this would be good for kids who don’t have that in their house,” says mother Melisa Escamila.

Organizers say they already have a few young men signed up, and plan on having an official sign up event in the future. If you’d like to find out more about how to get involved, you can email We Are S.E.E.D. at weareseed1@gmail.com or call at 256-346-5119.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodlawn Double Shooting
Birmingham PD: Woman, man killed in domestic dispute
Malaysia Cooper-Smith said her mom Tyesa Smith will forever be remembered.
Family mourning mother of 8 killed in Birmingham hit-and-run
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

Study finds Alabamians spending too much on rent
Are you making enough to afford rent in Alabama? UA study reveals roughly half are not
Monday back to work-cast
First Alert: Showers and storms continue overnight with patchy fog possible Monday morning
Study finds Alabamians spending too much on rent
Study finds Alabamians spending too much on rent
If you're in the crypto market, you may want to pay attention. Dozens of Alabamians have fallen...
Alabama Securities Commission warns about “pig butchering” scams being on the rise