St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church working on a new trail for the Chelsea community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers from St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church in Chelsea recently began work on a new community project with the hope of making a difference in their community.

Church volunteers are working on the construction of a trail from King’s Ranch to the church. After three months of discussions, the idea of constructing a trail for the public just made sense.

The trail, located across the street from the church, will be constructed in three phases. The first phase is the construction of a half-mile trail, with a parking lot, and a sign on the presentation.

A ribbon cutting will be held after the first phase. It will happen on Sep. 30 at 10 a.m., and church officials said that the whole city is invited.

The second phase will be to improve the trail by adding benches and signs to educate folks on nature and bible verses.

The finally phase will happen across the street where the church sits. The goal is to have over one mile of continuous trail.

Members of the church gathered for a workday July 8 to continue the construction of the trail.

Volunteers hope that this will encourage others to give back to their communities.

St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church has been in the Chelsea community since 2007. Members of the church want the public to know who they are and that they are here to stay.

