LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall

Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another car at a Mississippi mall.(Clay Edwards)
By Jordon Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police say a man was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on top of a car at a Mississippi mall.

Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddy Addison says the department received several phone calls prior to the Sunday incident that reported Robert Herring driving recklessly on Interstate 55, WLBT reports.

Once police arrived at the Renaissance at Colony Park outdoor shopping mall, Addison says they found several empty containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. Because of this and because Herring allegedly smelled of alcohol, officers executed a search warrant to draw blood.

The blood test results are not known at this time.

Herring was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Woodlawn Double Shooting
Birmingham PD: Woman, man killed in domestic dispute
Monday back to work-cast
First Alert: Showers and storms continue overnight with patchy fog possible Monday morning
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field
Chicago police are investigating after two newborns were found dead in a day care bathroom.
2 newborns found dead in day care center bathroom

Latest News

The extent of the destruction from the slow moving storm won’t be known until after sunrise,...
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways, killing 1 person
President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
After meeting Sunak, Biden heads for Windsor Castle to discuss clean energy with King Charles III
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb...
Las Vegas police officer set to go on trial over $165k stolen in 3 casino heists