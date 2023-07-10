First Alert Weather: Decreasing clouds and drier conditions Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday!

We had a round of showers and storms push through Central Alabama yesterday evening and some of that rain continues this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing showers mainly along and east of Interstate 65 this morning as of 5 a.m. A weak cold front is moving through the area and will likely dry us out by this afternoon.

We will likely deal with light rainfall for east Alabama early this morning with most of us drying out by 8 a.m. No strong or severe weather is expected. I would plan for wet roads that could be slick in a few spots. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the 70s with a pocket of upper 60s in parts of northeast Alabama. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out this morning. Visibility could be reduced to a half mile or less in isolated spots. Any fog that develops this morning will likely dissipate by 9 a.m.

The Next 24 - Mon. 4 p.m. (WBRC)

We are forecasting decreasing cloud cover today giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. We will hold on to a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower this afternoon and evening. Most of us will end up dry. We are forecasting highs in the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon with northerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. It should be a nice evening for an outdoor walk or jog as temperatures cool into the upper 70s by 7 to 8 p.m.

Mostly Dry Tuesday: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off dry and slightly cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tomorrow looks like our driest day of the week. Dew points may lower a bit tomorrow, but it will be just enough to keep us mostly dry tomorrow afternoon. We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, so we are holding on to a 10 percent chance for rain tomorrow afternoon mainly for our southern counties. Areas that could see a stray shower or storm tomorrow include Sumter, Greene, Hale, Bibb, Chilton, and Coosa counties.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the heat and humidity that will likely increase across Alabama by the middle and end of the week. We are looking at morning temperatures warming into the low-to-mid 70s Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures Wednesday through the weekend will likely climb into the low-to-mid 90s. With increasing humidity levels, the heat index will likely climb near 105°F by Thursday and Friday. We may see some heat advisories across parts of Central Alabama later this week. Just remember that you’ll need to take several breaks and stay hydrated if you plan on working outdoors this week.

First Alert Heat Index (WBRC)

Storm Chances Increasing: We will likely have several opportunities to see showers and storms for the second half of the week and going into the weekend. We’ll have to watch storm clusters develop to our northwest and sweep into the Southeast starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend. Storms that develop could become strong and severe thanks to all of the heat and humidity that will likely build across the Southeast. The main threats will be damaging winds and frequent lightning. Rain chances Thursday through Saturday are around 40 percent. We could see slightly higher chances of rain next Sunday and Monday as an approaching cold front impacts the Southeast. Rain chances are up to 50 percent. Rainfall totals over the next 5 to 7 days could add up to 1 to 2 inches across Central Alabama.

First Alert Rain Coverage (WBRC)

Timing and coverage of rain chances remain tricky in this pattern. Plan for changes in our forecast for the upcoming weekend as we gain confidence on the overall pattern.

Tropical Update: The tropics remain mostly quiet as we head into the middle of July. Water temperatures are extremely warm in the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean, and for most of the tropical Atlantic. It’s something to watch because the warm water can help fuel and intensify developing tropical systems. The good news is that we aren’t monitoring anything that could develop and impact the United States. Long-range models are hinting that an area of low pressure could form in the northern Atlantic by the middle and end of this week. It will likely remain several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda and will not impact the United States. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 30 percent chance to develop over the next seven days. Models do show this system developing, so we could have another named storm. Hurricane season normally ramps up in August and September and comes to an end on November 30th.

