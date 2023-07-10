LawCall
Cahaba Medical Care brings more resources to Black Belt offices

Healthcare access in rural Alabama
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a struggle for some folks in rural Alabama to get adequate medical care, but more help has arrived for a couple of communities in the Black Belt as one healthcare provider is adding new staff to some clinics.

Cahaba Medical Care is adding more doctors to its rural clinics in Camden in Wlicox County and Marion on Perry County. Two family medicine residents will train in each Cahaba Medical Care facility in those communities.

They won’t just work there. They’ll be living in those communities along with the patients they’ll be treating.

Doctors say these people are needed in communities where people suffer from diabetes, obesity, pre-natal care and a typical family medicine facility like Cahaba Medical will treat them for.

“The number of low-income patients that get affordable access to care goes up by a factor or two-to-three in the next few years,” said John Waits, Cahaba Medical Care CEO. “That exponentiates when residents come and train, because resident physicians, different from students, they’re licensed physicians. They’re just achieving their board certification. So, they will have an independent panel of patients supervised by our physicians.”

Cahaba Medical Care is a non-profit community health center with 26 locations in central Alabama. It’s been accredited to have family medicine residents at both Black Belt locations in Camden and Marion for two years.

