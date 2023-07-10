LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Are you making enough to afford rent in Alabama? UA study reveals roughly half are not

You might not be making enough to comfortably afford rent, according to a new study from the University of Alabama.
Study finds Alabamians spending too much on rent
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new study released by the University of Alabama looked at 12 metro areas across the state and found on average, people are making slightly less than they would need to comfortably afford rent.

The median household income for Alabamians is $56,900 dollars, but according to that study, you need to be making at least $58,800 to comfortably afford rent.

This study, which used Zillow rental data, shows the average renter in Alabama pays about $1,450 monthly.

In the study, consumers are considered rent-burdened when they spend 30% or more of their incomes on rent, lessening the ability to pay for other necessities.

Professor Bennie Waller with UA says larger interest rates for mortgages are one reason many are looking to rent while they save for larger down payments.

“As more and more people rent, the market is getting tighter and tighter, rents are going up, there are fewer opportunities for people to rent, prices have been going up in terms of the rental market, just looking at the data here,” Waller says. “ Birmingham for example is up about 6% year over year and that is just continuing to go up.”

Waller recommends if you’re looking for a new home to rent, start as early as you can. Make calls, try to negotiate concessions in exchange for signing longer leases, and work connections you have around the community to find better deals.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodlawn Double Shooting
Birmingham PD: Woman, man killed in domestic dispute
Malaysia Cooper-Smith said her mom Tyesa Smith will forever be remembered.
Family mourning mother of 8 killed in Birmingham hit-and-run
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th

Latest News

New organization seeks to mentor young boys in Talladega County
We Are S.E.E.D. officially launches in Talladega County
Monday back to work-cast
First Alert: Showers and storms continue overnight with patchy fog possible Monday morning
Study finds Alabamians spending too much on rent
Study finds Alabamians spending too much on rent
If you're in the crypto market, you may want to pay attention. Dozens of Alabamians have fallen...
Alabama Securities Commission warns about “pig butchering” scams being on the rise