Alabama Securities Commission warns about “pig butchering” scams being on the rise

Don't fall victim to "Pig Butchering" crypto scam
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re in the crypto market, you may want to pay attention.

Dozens of Alabamians have fallen victim to something called a “pig butchering” scam that continues to slaughter their bank accounts. So far, the scam has stolen over $22 million from nearly 90 victims.

It’s called “pig butchering” because the alleged scammer continually feeds you information as they fatten the victims with excitement and the promise of great investment returns according to the Alabama Securities Commission.

One way this happens is the alleged scammers send phishing emails through social media enticing people to send them money. The Better Business Bureau says if you are going to get involved with investing, you need to know exactly where your money is going.

“If it cannot be simply explained to you what your money is going to be put towards and what end goal is going to be attempted to achieve, you probably shouldn’t proceed and you probably shouldn’t trusting the person because they’re basically just saying give me some money,” Garet Smitherman with the BBB of Central and South Alabama said.

Smitherman says anyone offering you a security or investment of any product in the state is required to register with the Alabama Securities Commission.

The ASC has free investor education information and fraud prevention here: https://asc.alabama.gov/

