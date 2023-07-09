Police searching for missing Enterprise woman

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -A 55-year-old Enterprise woman who may have impaired judgment is the target of a law enforcement search.

Bonnie Jeanette Unger was last seen late Saturday afternoon in the Forest Avenue area of Enterprise.

She may travel in a 2021 gray Chevrolet Equinox bearing Alabama plate 38A0351.

Those with information on Ms. Unger’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

