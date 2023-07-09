LawCall
Police searching for missing Enterprise woman

Bonnie Jeanette Unger was last seen late Saturday afternoon in the Forest Avenue area of Enterprise.
Bonnie Unger photo
Bonnie Unger photo(ALEA)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -A 55-year-old Enterprise woman who may have impaired judgment is the target of a law enforcement search.

Bonnie Jeanette Unger was last seen late Saturday afternoon in the Forest Avenue area of Enterprise.

She may travel in a 2021 gray Chevrolet Equinox bearing Alabama plate 38A0351.

Those with information on Ms. Unger’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.

