LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Pleasant Grove Police respond to juvenile-involved shooting

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, July 8, Pleasant Grove PD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of 10th Street.

123movies
embed google maps

When officers arrived at 8 p.m., they found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were non-life threatening according to reports. The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital.

A 14-year-old male suspect was taken into custody.

According to Pleasant Grove PD, more details are unlikely to be released due to all parties being juveniles.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodlawn Double Shooting
Birmingham PD: Woman, man killed in domestic dispute
Malaysia Cooper-Smith said her mom Tyesa Smith will forever be remembered.
Family mourning mother of 8 killed in Birmingham hit-and-run
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Man worried about safety at apartment complex
Man concerned about safety at Birmingham apartment complex

Latest News

Missing person generic
Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
Lane closure after Saturday evening crash in Calhoun County now cleared
7 day forecast
First Alert Weather: Severe afternoon thunderstorms possible, threat of damaging winds
Elect teen summit reaches out to overlooked youth
Community CARE Development Network empowers youth to face life’s challenges