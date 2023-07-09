Pleasant Grove Police respond to juvenile-involved shooting

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, July 8, Pleasant Grove PD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of 10th Street.

When officers arrived at 8 p.m., they found a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were non-life threatening according to reports. The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital.

A 14-year-old male suspect was taken into custody.

According to Pleasant Grove PD, more details are unlikely to be released due to all parties being juveniles.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.