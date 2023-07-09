Lightning detectors add extra layer of protection for Homewood Parks and Rec

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Parks and Recreation Department is adding an extra layer of protection when it comes to severe weather.

“Any time there’s any lightning within eight miles, it’s going to set off a 20 second siren and a strobe light. The strobe light will continue for 30 minutes,” explains Homewood Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jakob Stephens.

“These coaches are out coaching so they’re not necessarily watching the weather on their phones,” Stephens says. “The lifeguards, we’ve got music playing and kids yelling and different things like that, it’s just a safety measure.”

The system has been up and running for over a week, and Homewood Parks and Rec says it’s already come in handy.

“We’ve actually had some weather to test it, it’s kind of surprising some people, it is a little loud but it’s only going to operate while the facility is open so it’s not going to go off in the middle of the night,” Stephens says.

One Homewood lifeguard says it’s already making his job easier.

“To be honest, I think it’s one of the best things we’ve had here all summer, it’s very helpful,” says Haines Durkin. “We actually got an alarm this morning saying that lightning was in the area and we had to temporarily close, so it’s already been very clutch for us.”

Parents agree it’s giving them peace of mind.

“Especially with these summer storms, it gives Homewood a better accuracy on where the storms are at,” says parent Wes Davis. “It gives us a better heads up on bringing them and putting them in the pool.”

Another tool visitors can use is a countdown clock on Homewood Parks and Rec’s website, where you can watch and know when facilities reopen after the threat of the storm has passed.

You can find the countdown clock for pools here.

The countdown clock for parks and fields can be found here.

