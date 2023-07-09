Lane closure after Saturday evening crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The right westbound lane remains closed following a two-vehicle crash on I-20 near mile marker 184.

The crash, which happened around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, involved an overturned commercial vehicle. ALEA troopers closed the westbound lanes and redirected traffic to exit 185.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.

