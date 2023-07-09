LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Lane closure after Saturday evening crash in Calhoun County

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The right westbound lane remains closed following a two-vehicle crash on I-20 near mile marker 184.

The crash, which happened around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, involved an overturned commercial vehicle. ALEA troopers closed the westbound lanes and redirected traffic to exit 185.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodlawn Double Shooting
Birmingham PD: Woman, man killed in domestic dispute
Malaysia Cooper-Smith said her mom Tyesa Smith will forever be remembered.
Family mourning mother of 8 killed in Birmingham hit-and-run
Utah authorities say a missing 2-year-old child, Emit Burrell, has been found dead.
Toddler found dead in canal after wandering away from father at football field
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Man worried about safety at apartment complex
Man concerned about safety at Birmingham apartment complex

Latest News

Missing person generic
Albertville man missing at Lake Guntersville following search for dog
Elect teen summit reaches out to overlooked youth
Community CARE Development Network empowers youth to face life’s challenges
Elect teen summit reaches out to overlooked youth
Elect teen summit reaches out to overlooked youth
Out the door forecast
First Alert Weather: Severe afternoon thunderstorms possible, lower rain chances for the beginning of the week