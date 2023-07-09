LawCall
Individual being treated for lightning incident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - One individual is being treated at a Birmingham hospital after a lightning incident at a ballpark in Vance.

A firefighter with the Vance Fire Protection District confirmed to WBRC they responded to a call at the Vance ballpark to someone who was close to a light pole that was struck by lightning.

There is no word on the victim’s condition at this time.

