Hueytown security guard shot, investigation underway

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Meadland Circle in response to a shots fired call on Saturday, July 8 just after 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a security guard who had been shot in the leg. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the security guard was checking the area of a local business before he encountered several unknown subjects. Shots were then fired, hitting the security guard in the leg.

The suspects immediately ran from the area, and a search began. Officers from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search with a K9 and drone to search the area. After an extensive search, no suspects were located.

The security guard was transported to UAB Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

Hueytown PD is asking if anyone has any information to the case, to please contact detectives at 205-491-3523 or Crimestoppers at 205-254-7777.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

