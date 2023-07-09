LawCall
First Alert Weather: Severe afternoon thunderstorms possible, lower rain chances for the beginning of the week

Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Severe thunderstorms are possible today across all of Central Alabama. Damaging straight line winds and large hail are the primary threats. Some locations may receive 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. This may cause some minor flooding.

Weather headlines
Weather headlines(WBRC)
Rain chance breakdown
Rain chance breakdown(WBRC)
Driving when it is raining
Driving when it is raining(WBRC)

Later today another strong disturbance will rotate through the area moving through the region from the west and northwest. This morning low clouds with the potential for a few fog areas will begin the day with fewer clouds through the morning allowing for temperatures to begin climbing and adding to instability which will develop through the afternoon. Current forecast tracks are for stronger storm development to begin by mid-afternoon as highs climb to around 88, a few degrees below average.

Heat index forecast
Heat index forecast(WBRC)

Thunderstorms will diminish with the loss of daytime heating as the disturbance moves east. The a weak front will push south, lowering rain chances for the beginning of the week with more moisture south of the front over South Alabama where the greater chance for strong thunderstorms will be focused tomorrow.

A weak ridge of high pressure will help move drier air into the region through Tuesday, again limiting rain chances before moisture returns beginning Wednesday bringing returning rain chances beginning in West Alabama with increasing humidity adding to afternoon heat index values which may again move into the triple digits by the end of the week.

