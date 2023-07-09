Community CARE Development Network empowers youth to face life’s challenges

LawCall
Elect teen summit reaches out to overlooked youth
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A local non-profit is establishing a designated space for teenagers to gain essential life skills, referring to it as a “safe space.” According to the organizers, they aspire to make a significant impact on our community.

Founder of the Community CARE Development Network, Tamika Holmes, acknowledges the current pressures and challenges faced by today’s youth, stating, “we do recognize the pressures and the challenges that our youth are having today.”

Since 2016, the Community CARE Development Network has been hosting the annual E.L.E.C.T Teen Summit, which provides support and resources to those who may sometimes be overlooked.

According to Tamika Holmes, the summit addresses various issues such as “community violence, pressure, and mental health.” Duane Holmes, from the Community CARE Development Network, adds that they also address concerns related to “food insecurity, financial assistance, and living assistance.”

To create the most substantial impact, organizers actively engage with youth. Duane Holmes explains, “don’t know how to ask for help or don’t know what they may need. Having an outlet or community resource center like CCDN, you’re able to come in and figure out everything that you need.”

Alternatively, the organizers strive to guide individuals in the right direction. Their objective is to empower young people to feel comfortable speaking up.

Duane Holmes II, a volunteer, emphasizes the significance of asking for help, as many young people, including himself in the past, struggle with this. He affirms, “so, we’re an extra hand to let them know they are not alone, you have resources, and you won’t be judged.”

Although the E.L.E.C.T Teen Summit concluded Saturday, CCDN continues to offer support to you and your entire family throughout the year.

