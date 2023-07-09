Birmingham PD investigating double homicide in Woodlawn neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham PD are investigating a double homicide in Woodlawn.

BPD are currently at two active scenes, one at the 6800 Block of 66th Street South and the other at Woodlawn High School.

The media briefing will be in front of Woodlawn High School.

Birmingham Police are investigating a double shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5600 Block of 1st Avenue N. near Woodlawn High School.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

