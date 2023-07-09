LawCall
Birmingham PD investigating double homicide in Woodlawn neighborhood

Woodlawn Double Shooting
Woodlawn Double Shooting(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham PD are investigating a double homicide in Woodlawn.

BPD are currently at two active scenes, one at the 6800 Block of 66th Street South and the other at Woodlawn High School.

Birmingham Police are investigating a double shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5600 Block of 1st Avenue N. near Woodlawn High School.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

