Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man’s body has been recovered Sunday following a boating incident at Lake Guntersville on Friday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA officials found 65-year-old, Jeffrey S. Abston in the same location that he went missing from a pontoon boat to help retrieve a dog in the South Sauty area near Robert Davis Road in Jackson Co.

There is no other information available at this time.

