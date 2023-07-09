LawCall
Albertville man’s body recovered at Lake Guntersville following search for dog

By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man’s body has been recovered Sunday following a boating incident at Lake Guntersville on Friday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA officials found 65-year-old, Jeffrey S. Abston in the same location that he went missing from a pontoon boat to help retrieve a dog in the South Sauty area near Robert Davis Road in Jackson Co.

There is no other information available at this time.

