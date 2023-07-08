Threads: What it is and what to look out for

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Threads, the latest social media platform launched by Meta, is rapidly attracting users worldwide. With over 75 million users and counting, many are curious about what sets it apart from other platforms.

It’s essential to examine the app’s data usage policies as it collects a significant amount of user information.

According to Robert Stern, owner of The Social Leader, Threads can be described as a fusion of Instagram and Twitter, resulting in a unique social conversation space.

“You can use video, you can use pictures, but set up in a Twitter-type fashion, so that you have your followers following people, you can repost as they call it, instead of a retweet. You can like things, you could quote them, you can do all these different things.”

Stern points out a crucial aspect that users may overlook: the extensive data collection carried out by Threads.

“Believe it or not, this is the most acquiring data, social media out there right now, even more than everybody believes TikTok. When you look at the terms of service, they are allowed to take almost everything of [your] data,” Stern said.

He says this may be one reason for parents to take another look at the privacy details. He says to watch and see as Threads gets more fine-tuned.

”The biggest thing I tell people, get on it, review it, play with it, reach out, connect with people, you will know if you like it probably within the first week,” Stern said.

