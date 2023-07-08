LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

3200 block of 17th Avenue North
3200 block of 17th Avenue North(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The shooting on Friday occurred between two females who police believe know one another.

The incident began as an argument and domestic dispute before shots were fired.

Two individuals, an adult female and adult male, have been detained and transported to BPD HQ.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Friday evening.

Police were called to investigate in the 3200 block of 17th Avenue North.

We’re told the victim in the shooting has life-threatening injuries.

We’ll update this story with more information when available.


Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wild Adventures roller coaster called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride, going forward along...
Roller coaster riders stuck after ride stalls at Ga. theme park
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide Friday morning.
Woman shot, killed at Birmingham park
After a couple tenants were injured when a deck collapsed at The Park at Forestdale, the family...
Birmingham apartment property owners facing lawsuit after deck collapse causes injuries

Latest News

Shelby County school used in Matthew McConaughey film
Movie star Matthew McConaughey films new movie at Elvin Hill Elementary School
Shelby County school used in Matthew McConaughey film
Shelby County school used in Matthew McConaughey film
New law on how police body camera video would be handled
New law on how police body camera video would be handled
Fundraiser for woman shot and killed
Tuscaloosa hair salon raises money for murder victim’s funeral expenses