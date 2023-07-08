Shooting investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The shooting on Friday occurred between two females who police believe know one another.

The incident began as an argument and domestic dispute before shots were fired.

Two individuals, an adult female and adult male, have been detained and transported to BPD HQ.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting they say happened Friday evening.

Police were called to investigate in the 3200 block of 17th Avenue North.

We’re told the victim in the shooting has life-threatening injuries.

We’ll update this story with more information when available.

Officers are on the scene of a Person Shot in the 3200 Block of 17th Avenue North.



The victim has life-threatening-injuries.



Public Information Division is en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 8, 2023

