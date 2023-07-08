‘She has a long road ahead of her, but she is a fighter’: Officer Minter’s family deeply humbled by support

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police have released a statement from the family of Officer Elizabeth Minter who was severely injured after being hit by a car.

Pelham Police responded to a wreck early July 1 caused by a suspected drunk driver who was driving the wrong way on I-65 south.

As officers were working traffic control, another driver struck Officer Minter.

Investigators believe the person was speeding. Officer Minter was hit so hard that she was thrown from her boots and tossed several feet, and her equipment was spread across six lanes of traffic.

Her family released the following statement Friday:

“We are grateful Elizabeth is here with us after what happened to her on July 1st. Not only did it impact her life greatly, but it also impacted her family, friends, and her fellow first responders, who she considers to be brothers and sisters.

Elizabeth and our entire family are deeply humbled by the outpouring of support and well-wishes that have been sent from people all over the country. The financial contributions are immensely appreciated and will ensure that her children are taken care of while she is recovering.

Elizabeth’s injuries are severe, but we are hopeful she will heal with rest, physical therapy, and a lot of hard work. She has a long road ahead of her, but she is a fighter.

We want to thank the Pelham Police Department for all of its support in navigating this extremely difficult time.”

The Pelham Police Department is making sure Officer Minter’s three young children are provided for while she is recovering. To help out, the Pelham Police Auxiliary is collecting donations along with a GoFundMe account.

The driver that struck Officer Minter was taken into custody and both wrecks are being investigated by ALEA.

