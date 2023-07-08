Popsicles in the park with Tuscaloosa PD

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need to find a way to cool down this summer, then Tuscaloosa PD has just the thing for you.

Throughout the month of July, Tuscaloosa PD is inviting you to join them for free popsicles and outdoor fun during Parks & Recreation Month. Outdoor activities will include bubbles, sidewalk chalk, hula-hooping, and a game of life-sized Connect Four.

Locations of the events are located below:

July 13: Randall Family Park

July 20: River District Park

July 27: Annette N. Shelby Park

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.