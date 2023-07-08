LawCall
Popsicles in the park with Tuscaloosa PD

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you need to find a way to cool down this summer, then Tuscaloosa PD has just the thing for you.

Throughout the month of July, Tuscaloosa PD is inviting you to join them for free popsicles and outdoor fun during Parks & Recreation Month. Outdoor activities will include bubbles, sidewalk chalk, hula-hooping, and a game of life-sized Connect Four.

Locations of the events are located below:

  • July 13: Randall Family Park
  • July 20: River District Park
  • July 27: Annette N. Shelby Park

