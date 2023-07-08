Movie star Matthew McConaughey films new movie at Elvin Hill Elementary School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may have heard that a Shelby County Elementary School was recently turned into a movie set.

Elvin Hill Elementary School in Columbiana was used to film scenes for movie star Matthew McConaughey’s new film.

About 141 teachers, faculty, staff, and students in the Columbiana area were able to participate as extras for the upcoming movie.

Cindy Warner with the Shelby County School District said, “This was just a once in a lifetime experience to say that you are a part of something like this”.

This all-started back in May when location managers reached out to district leaders.

“We had numerous meetings. It was probably at least 10,” Warner said.

Then, Elvin Hill Elementary School was selected as their filming location.

“And those two days, they shot from pretty early in the morning to pretty late at night, so I had a true appreciation by the end of it for how hard those guys work,” Warner said.

Elvin Hill Principal Courtney Madison said filming took place June 27-28 and local teachers, students, and school officials were able to participate as extras.

“It really was a win, for our community, for our school, and for our school system,” Madison said. “To have a piece of Hollywood come here and to know that whenever it does make it to the big screen, Elvin Hill will be there in the background recognizable with some of the people that call this home.”

Madison tells me the director and producers asked and paid for a new sidewalk to be constructed in front of the school.

“I just thought it was funny when she said anything that they put in permanently we can take out, ma’am please leave the sidewalk,” Madison said.

A little piece of the movie will forever be at the school.

