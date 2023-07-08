Man concerned about safety at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FOX6 has received numerous story tips about difficult apartment issues from viewers.

One story prompted a man to speak up about his own.

“I was picking up some trash here on the sidewalk, and I went to walk down the stairs and the stair just gave way,” said Albert Hendershot, a resident at The Abbey at Inverness. Hendershot escribes from his perspective what happened the day he fell down stairs that lead to his front door. One of his neighbors took a video of the aftermath.

“Almost broke my back. The ambulance had to come out here and get me and now I’m having to do epidurals, physical therapy, and all this just because of the stairs,” Hendershot says.

One of Hendershot’s neighbors describes his own daughter suffering a foot injury.

“We had already made a complaint about the wood in front of the door,” says Trey Vaughn. “So, when we came outside, she was just walking to the car and stepped on a nail, and it kind of jammed in her foot a little bit.”

Hendershot fears more injuries could be on the horizon, showing FOX6 other areas of concern around the complex, such as another neighbor’s deck with a beam of support detached from the concrete foundation.

“That’s causing a health hazard, basically a life or death situation,” Hendershot claims.

FOX6 spoke with property managers over the phone. They did not want to provide a formal statement, but claim they have received no formal complaints of the damaged deck. They first learned of the damage to the stairs Hendershot fell down back in May during a routine maintenance inspection, and that they have to wait on Shelby County to approve a building permit before they can completely fix the staircase.

Hendershot’s Attorney, Steven Mezrano, provided FOX6 with a statement, saying that given the “deteriorated condition, and the amount of time it would have taken to get to said condition, this cannot be blamed on a delayed permit.”

“Pretty much it ain’t safe at all, to walk to the car, for you to go down the stairs,” says Vaughn.

FOX6 recently spoke with local attorneys regarding those dealing with unsatisfactory apartment situations. You can read more about your rights as tenants as well as how to document issues here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.