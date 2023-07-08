LawCall
Gadsden passes ordinance aimed at stopping ‘aggressive panhandling’

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A new ordinance now in effect in Gadsden hopes to put a stop to aggressive panhandling.

The mayor says too often people are feeling threatened by those asking for money or favors around downtown.

The ordinance doesn’t outlaw panhandling, it is in fact a Constitutional right, but it does prevent people from demanding, following, and touching those they’re begging from.

Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford says he signed it on Thursday so it’s being enforced right now, adding that law enforcement have gone through classes about how to handle those aggressively panhandling.

The ordinance also says it is illegal to beg within 20 feet of any commercial property, bus or trolley stop, public parking lot or garage or within 100 feet of a daycare or school.

Mayor Ford says the big reason for the ordinance is to keep Gadsden residents and visitors feeling safe.

“So we don’t want that taking place, the aggressive panhandling, where our merchants are because it affects people from coming in from tourism, sales tax, being able to shop, feel safe, Christmas parades, events that happen where children are present,” explained the mayor.

Mayor Ford says he believes the individuals who are being aggressive are from other municipalities or cities.

If caught breaking this new ordinance, the mayor says the person could be arrested and placed in jail for 30 days.

