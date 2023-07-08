First Alert Weather: Chance for rain, strong storms this afternoon and tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There are risks for severe storms this weekend, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Today, the risk is for areas along and north of Interstate 20. The risk tomorrow will include all of Central Alabama. Damaging straight line winds and large hail are the primary threats.

This morning moisture continues increasing with increasing instability through the afternoon and early evening. This will bring several waves of thunderstorms through the area as scattered to widespread thunderstorms appear likely especially north of I-20 through at least the early evening.

A shifting northwesterly wind flow will bring ample opportunities for more widespread, stronger storms tomorrow afternoon with an ongoing risk for damaging winds and large hail.

Following the Sunday storms moisture may be somewhat more limited by Monday shifting the higher rain chances into South Alabama. With a more northerly wind flow by Tuesday rain chances may be a bit more limited, but as winds become more southerly Wednesday and Thursday moisture will return along with increasing chances for rain and storms going into the second half of next week.

