LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

First Alert Weather: Chance for rain, strong storms this afternoon and tonight

By Fred Hunter
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There are risks for severe storms this weekend, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Today, the risk is for areas along and north of Interstate 20. The risk tomorrow will include all of Central Alabama. Damaging straight line winds and large hail are the primary threats.

This morning moisture continues increasing with increasing instability through the afternoon and early evening. This will bring several waves of thunderstorms through the area as scattered to widespread thunderstorms appear likely especially north of I-20 through at least the early evening.

A shifting northwesterly wind flow will bring ample opportunities for more widespread, stronger storms tomorrow afternoon with an ongoing risk for damaging winds and large hail.

Following the Sunday storms moisture may be somewhat more limited by Monday shifting the higher rain chances into South Alabama. With a more northerly wind flow by Tuesday rain chances may be a bit more limited, but as winds become more southerly Wednesday and Thursday moisture will return along with increasing chances for rain and storms going into the second half of next week.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wild Adventures roller coaster called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride, going forward along...
Roller coaster riders stuck after ride stalls at Ga. theme park
A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide Friday morning.
Woman shot, killed at Birmingham park
After a couple tenants were injured when a deck collapsed at The Park at Forestdale, the family...
Birmingham apartment property owners facing lawsuit after deck collapse causes injuries
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

First Alert Weather: 5:30am update: 07-8-23
First Alert Weather: 5:30am update: 07-8-23
First Alert Weather 9p 7-7-23
First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms possible at times over the weekend
WBRC First Alert Weather – Evening Update
Source: WBRC video
WBRC First Alert Weather - Afternoon update