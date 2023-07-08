Family mourning mother of 8 killed in Birmingham hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family is mourning after they say someone hit and killed their mom while she was crossing a road in downtown Birmingham on the Fourth of July.

Police say they are investigating Tyesa Smith’s death as a hit-and-run. It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West.

“I called my mom at least maybe 15-20 times a day,” said Malaysia Cooper-Smith, her eldest daughter. “Literally, I mean to sit with me on the phone while I’m in the shower. My mom was there at every single second.”

That legacy, her dedication to her children, still remains. Tyesa Smith has eight children: seven daughters and one son.

She died after getting hit by a car. Malaysia says the videos and photos she’s seen of the tragedy keep replaying in her head: “That was the most tragic thing that I have ever had to see in my life.”

She shared one of the videos with WBRC. “There was no car in front of this person,” she explained. “This person swerved over into the median where my mom was standing... It was clear as daylight to this person that they hit her. I mean, she rolled on top of their hood.”

Malaysia says she never anticipated having to bury her mom at just 22 years old.

“My mom was actually supposed to come with me that very next day to come stay with me for the next eight weeks with me and my son,” she said. “I got all the groceries and everything before she was to come. I got everything that we needed for the house and she’s not here. And I’m here. I’m here and she’s not here and that really, really hurts.”

Though her mom isn’t physically here, her memory forever will be.

“I loved everything about my mom,” said Malaysia. “She was such a free-spirit and bright, kind-hearted person. My mom was super blunt. She said what she meant and she meant what she said. She was really a superhero to me.”

Malaysia says she just finished a poem she plans to read at her mom’s funeral, adding she knows her mom would be proud.

She’s asking anyone who might have information to come forward to police. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers by calling 205-254-7777.

If you’d like to donate to help the family with expenses, you can donate on their GoFundMe here.

