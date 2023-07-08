ALEA: Four traffic fatalities, zero boating fatalities over July Fourth holiday weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Statistics are starting to trickle in from law enforcement after the extended Fourth of July holiday travel period.

ALEA reports that there were four traffic fatalities they investigated during the five day period.

While that number is 50% lower than it was this time in 2022, ALEA says their goal is for that number to always be zero.

They say two of those killed were not wearing seatbelts. The accidents were in Perry, Tuscaloosa, Mobile, and Houston counties.

ALEA says they investigated six boating accidents, but there were zero injuries on Alabama’s waterways.

There were also zero fatal boating accidents over the Memorial Day travel period this year. Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with ALEA says they’re counting it as a win.

“Boater registration has went up dramatically in the state of Alabama in the last few years post COVID,” says Burkett. “So, there’s actually more Alabama individuals enjoying waterways than ever before, and for us to have another extended holiday travel period with zero lives lost on the water, that’s just amazing.”

Burkett adds that it’s important to “know before you go” when traveling any time of the year. He recommends both Alabamians and visitors brush up on laws and regulations before hitting the roads.

