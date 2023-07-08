Alabaster launches new survey for residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster city leaders want to hear from you about what you would like to see come to your city.

Specifically, they’re looking for your input on which new restaurants to bring to the city.

City leaders are telling me they’ve already received 700 responses since launching the survey this week.

While this survey covers restaurants, you may also expect to see more surveys in the future for other types of businesses.

The survey asks you five questions, then that feedback will go to the development committee.

Alabaster’s City Administrator Brian Binzer said the city likes the restaurants they have but they are always looking to grow and expand.

“We are looking at ways that we can help our existing businesses by bringing in new restaurants and other types of businesses that are compatible with them,” Binzer said. “Hopefully, this will bring in more customers and more demand for their businesses and so we want to always look for new opportunities.”

City leaders plan to release the results of the survey sometime next week.

You can find a link to the website HERE.

