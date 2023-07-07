What you need to know during property value protest season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have recently received a letter in the mail with a value that determines how much you will pay in property taxes.

County appraisers only review your home once every four years. They then use that figure and recent sales prices in your area to determine the relative worth of your home, but if you believe your home is worth less than their appraised value, there is something you can do.

“Property owners have the option to file an appeal or protest, I think the deadline is July 27,” said Jefferson County Board of Equalization Property Appraisal Manager David Ogden.

You can file your protest online or in person. Besides filing your protest form, Ogden says you need to include any information or proof that your home may be worth less.

“What I would say is to provide that information to us. If there are potential repairs that need to take place in the home, provide those repairs to us.”

You can even show estimates from contractors for necessary repairs. It is all about showing the board of equalization more information to help them get a better understanding of your home’s value. Which is far from an exact science, and with property value increasing, board leaders expect the next few months to be filled with protest disputes.

“We did send out roughly 236,000 notices. A pretty significant increase from the previous year, so we are expecting potentially a higher volume this year,” said Ogden.

Several with the board stress that they are simply trying to reflect the market, and that they want the evaluation to be right.

If you want to learn more about the topic and what leaders suggest you do, you can click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.