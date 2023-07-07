Tuscaloosa hair salon raises money for murder victim’s funeral expenses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A fundraiser Friday at a Tuscaloosa hair salon, and the reason behind it all was rooted in sadness.

Quita Mack works at Studio 925 as a hairstylist, and it was Mack’s mom who was murdered last weekend in Birmingham, according to Birmingham police. Today, the salon cooked fish and raised money to help off-set funeral expenses.

The very person they were thinking about was Sherry Body. Body was 50-years who was shot and killed last weekend, according to Birmingham police.

Studio 925 put together lunches, a fish sandwich and a fish plate, and sold the lunches to the public in an effort to raise money for Sherry Body’s funeral. Studio Nine Two Five owner Terri Thomas says the Body family needs about $10,000.

Thomas says they’re not sure when the funeral will be. Terri Thomas also added she’s well-aware they will not raise $10,000 alone through the fish fry, but the way they look at it, anything will help.

“That’s what it’s all about, you know. Anybody knows I am going to reach out to help anyway I can, so it feels like to be able to do anything for anyone,” said Studio 925 owner Terri Thomas.

“Well, we’ve been knowing her daughter for awhile and when I heard what had happened, we wanted to be there to help in any way we can. We’re hoping people can come out and help us also,” said Studio 925 fundraiser volunteer Rachel Hythe.

Birmingham police say they’ve arrested 51-year old Edward Bell Mules in connection with the shooting death of Sherry Body.

You can help support the family on their GoFundMe here.

