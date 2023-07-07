Talladega Police need help finding missing man

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Police are asking for help locating a missing man.

Freddie Lee Smith, 66, was last seen June 26 around 5 a.m. at his home. He was headed to work at the Talladega Municipal Airport.

Smith was driving a brown 2001 Ford F-150 with a black stripe around the lower part of the truck.

Anyone who has seen Mr. Smith or has information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4163 or Investigations at 256-362-4508.

