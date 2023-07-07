LawCall
Suspect charged with capital murder after Anniston man found shot to death

Davionte Q’Shawn Malik Snodgress.
Davionte Q’Shawn Malik Snodgress.(Talladega Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - A suspect has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a man from Anniston.

Detectives with the Talladega Police Department, with the assistance from the Anniston Police Department, arrested 23-year-old Davionte Q’Shawn Malik Snodgress in the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Quontavius Janard Cooper.

The shooting happened on June 17 at the intersection of Battle St. E and Haynes St. in Talladega.

Snodgress is in the Talladega County Jail without bond.

