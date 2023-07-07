Special election dates set for House District 16

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey has set dates for a special election in Alabama House District 16. The seat was left vacant by Kyle South, who resigned to serve as president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

House District 16 represents portions of Fayette, Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties.

The primary for qualified candidates will be held September 26. If needed, a runoff will be October 24. If a runoff is not needed, the general election will be held January 9, 2024.

“Rep. South has served the people of House District 16 well for the past nine years and will continue to do so in his new role as president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. He certainly leaves big shoes to fill in the Legislature, but I am incredibly happy for him and confident he will continue serving West Alabama well,” said Governor Ivey. “I encourage everyone in this district to get out and vote during this special election to ensure you have another strong voice advocating for you in the Alabama Legislature.”

The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be July 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is September 26, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

The special election for House District 16 will be held in concurrence with the special election for House District 55.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.