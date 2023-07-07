LawCall
Security cameras at City Walk BHAM now more noticeable

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve walked through City Walk BHAM recently you may have seen the security cameras are more noticeable.

Birmingham city officials are hoping these cameras will help keep you and your family safe while enjoying one of the city’s newest amenities.

That is because of blue lights on the poles to make the cameras and call boxes stand out. But it’s not just those blue lights.

Several signs are now in place to remind visitors that all of City Walk is under surveillance.

There are close to 200 cameras in total scattered about City Walk.

They have been in place since the area opened and city leaders say they helped keep the area safe during the World Games and now.

“One thing that the city and its partners with the BJCC and ALDOT obviously don’t always do is say exactly where any type of electronic surveillance or camera system is, obviously for safety reasons,” said Councilman Hunter Williams.

A BJCC official says ALDOT is the group responsible for cameras, but the BJCC also has security working on the premises.

