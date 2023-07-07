LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Report: Alabama one of 12 states that make up ‘Tobacco Nation’

(MGN, Pixabay)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is one of 12 states that make up “Tobacco Nation.” That’s according to a new report from Truth Initiative, which finds people who live in the South and Midwest are more likely to smoke and smoke more often.

One UAB tobacco control expert, Dr. Ruoyan Sun, said Alabama has a higher prevalence of smokers than the national average for several reasons.

Dr. Sun said we have fewer tobacco regulations to prevent people from starting to smoke, and the cessation programs that Alabama does have come with a lot of barriers.

“The Medicaid program only covers one cessation treatment per year,” said Dr. Sun. “So this is usually not enough for people to quit successfully. We know on average, smokers try six times to abstain from smoking for six months or one year. So you can see, one attempt a year is not enough for anyone.”

Dr. Sun also said Alabama doesn’t have enough state-level data on tobacco use among adults and tobacco use.

The most recent data she could find from the state health department was from 2019.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van
A Wild Adventures roller coaster called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride, going forward along...
Roller coaster riders stuck after ride stalls at Ga. theme park
Authorities have identified the victim as Dylan C. Chappell.
19-year-old from Hayden killed in crash
The accident happened on Smokey Road in Alabaster.
2 killed in Alabaster crash
Source: WBRC video
Moody police chase ends in Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Security cameras at City Walk BHAM now more noticeable
Avoiding summer travel scams
The Better Business Bureau has tips on how you can avoid travel scams
Crews working on Pelham's splash pad; plan to open end of summer
Pelham splash pad set to open end of summer
HomeServe changing policies for Birmingham Water Works customers after 6 On Your Side asked questions about new coverage gap