Report: Alabama one of 12 states that make up ‘Tobacco Nation’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is one of 12 states that make up “Tobacco Nation.” That’s according to a new report from Truth Initiative, which finds people who live in the South and Midwest are more likely to smoke and smoke more often.

One UAB tobacco control expert, Dr. Ruoyan Sun, said Alabama has a higher prevalence of smokers than the national average for several reasons.

Dr. Sun said we have fewer tobacco regulations to prevent people from starting to smoke, and the cessation programs that Alabama does have come with a lot of barriers.

“The Medicaid program only covers one cessation treatment per year,” said Dr. Sun. “So this is usually not enough for people to quit successfully. We know on average, smokers try six times to abstain from smoking for six months or one year. So you can see, one attempt a year is not enough for anyone.”

Dr. Sun also said Alabama doesn’t have enough state-level data on tobacco use among adults and tobacco use.

The most recent data she could find from the state health department was from 2019.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.