Pleasant Grove looking for volunteer firefighters

The positions aren’t paid, but those recruiting say there are other benefits.
Pleasant Grove Fire looking to recruit new members
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Fire Department is looking to recruit as many volunteers as it can.

They want five people on each shift.

You need to be at least 18 to apply, and you have to complete some training before you can join the team.

The Fire Department covers the cost of training as well, and gives each person who joins their own gear.

There is also a $10 stipend for each call volunteers respond to.

Pleasant Grove’s fire captain says the benefits don’t stop there, especially for those looking to become a full time firefighter.

“They get a heads up on anybody else that’s going to become a professional firefighter because they’ve already been there and done a lot of the same things,” says Fire Captain Heath Sandlin. “We’ve homegrown several firefighters. A person who works on my shift, he started out as a volunteer and he worked his way up and now he’s on my shift as one of our paid guys.”

If you’re interested in joining, all you need to do is contact Pleasant Grove’s Public Safety Department. You can email Captain Sandlin at h.sandlin@cityofpg.com or calling the department at 205-744-1735.

