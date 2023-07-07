LawCall
Pelham splash pad set to open end of summer

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on the Pelham splash pad.

City leaders say the project is moving along nicely.

Crews have been out working on the site for weeks leveling the site. Now, they are pouring concrete on the pad and walking areas.

The next step is to start installing features on the pad.

This project is costing the city about $500,000, but Shelby County has stepped in to help.

This allows Pelham city leaders to save money and invest in other parts of the project like electricity, water, sewer, a fence, and additional shade areas.

Park and Rec Director Brian Cooper asks the public to be patient as they continue to work hard to get this project complete for the community.

“It’s a very complex project. It’s a hot summer and we can’t wait to provide a water feature for our residents,” Cooper said. “Our fingers are crossed that it will be open sooner rather than later, but we expect once its open that it will be a tremendous asset.”

City leaders hope to open up the splash pad towards the end of the summer.

