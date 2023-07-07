Hoover police charge 17-year-old with armed robbery

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenager is sitting in jail Thursday after Hoover police arrested and charged him with armed robbery.

Law enforcement say the person who was robbed was selling property to the teenager whom they’d met on social media. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in this case but police say the potential is always there.

Lt. Daniel Lowe says the incident happened around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday at the 3600 block of Log Trail Drive. That’s where the Hills at Hoover apartment complex is located.

He says the buyer used a gun to rob the seller. That suspect was identified as a 17-year-old who turned himself in to police Thursday.

He’s not being identified since he’s underage, but he is charged with robbery and has no bond. Police say he was being held in Hoover City Jail but will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

Police say a second young woman could also be involved in the robbery, but they’re still working to identify her.

Lt. Lowe is warning anyone who buys or sells property online to be careful.

“The City of Hoover is extremely safe,” he explains. “We’ve had very few robberies this year at all of any kind, but this is an example of one that I think could’ve probably been prevented had some safety precautions been taken. We always tell people use common sense because when you conduct an online transaction, you’re meeting someone you don’t know.”

Lt. Lowe says Hoover has safe meeting zones at City Hall and at several fire stations, all of which are well lit and have video surveillance. His other tip is to never go alone to these transactions because there is safety in numbers.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.