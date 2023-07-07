HomeServe changing policies for Birmingham Water Works customers after 6 On Your Side asked questions about new coverage gap

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Insurer HomeServe is now altering its policies for Birmingham Water Works customers after 6 On Your Side Investigates discovered a new exemption to water service line policies added this year that could have excluded most customers from coverage.

If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you’ve likely gotten dozens of emails or mailings about the HomeServe insurance program, a private insurance company that contracts with the BWWB to offer you insurance on your water service line.

More than 28,000 BWWB customers have policies with HomeServe to insure, among other things, water or sewer lines that run from the street to your home and provide coverage in case those lines are damaged or need repairs - repairs that can cost $100′s or $1,000′s.

Those policies included exclusions like frozen lines or natural disasters, but the policies issued or renewed at the start of this year added a new exclusion: any line with a pressure of more than 30 pounds per square inch.

This new exclusion could have exempted most water service lines from coverage. (WBRC-TV)

“I don’t know how to verify that,” says BWWB customer and local attorney Steven Cochrun. “So I reached out to HomeServe and said ‘look, to make sure I still have coverage with this new line exclusion, how do I verify coverage?’” So they said ‘contact the water works board.’ Which I did. To my surprise, the engineering department told me the water pressure coming into my home should exceed 100 PSI, and obviously 100 is greater than 30, so under the new service agreement I essentially don’t have any coverage. Essentially you’re buying peace of mind. And if you do have a claim then you get a rude awakening that there’s a limitation that denies coverage. And even worse than that is, if you have a dispute, under this type of contract, you’re limited to binding arbitration---which means you lose more money. And if your water line breaks, you really don’t want to wait 6-8 months to fight with HomeServe to say ‘you need to pay my claim’.”

The BWWB made more than $850,000 in commissions from these HomeServe policies in 2022, and when we asked them about this new exclusion and whether that would make your policy worthless, the utility first told us “this exclusion has always been in HomeServe’s policy, it’s nothing new.”

But the policy from last year doesn’t include that exclusion. So we reached out to HomeServe who told us “we are aware of the confusing language....we have corrected this and are working to replace the current form.”

Now, after we reached out, the company sent us a draft of new policies they say they intend to send to HomeServe customers that doesn’t include that exclusion.

This updated draft policy removes the 30 PSI exclusion. (WBRC-TV)

“The good news is – the exclusion you reference – is not applied in practice,” says HomeServe spokesperson Myles Meehan. “In fact, in just the last 12 months alone, we’ve performed 1,392 water service line repairs for BWWB customers, saving those Birmingham area residents over $1 million in out of pocket repair expense. The revised terms are not yet back from our underwriter, but as mentioned before, we were and are not denying claims based upon the past language. Our current timeline to getting these revised terms in the hands of current customers is when renewals start triggering for Birmingham customers in October.”

