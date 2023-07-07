LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Tayshawn & Kristianna

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tayshawn wants to be a part of a family who loves him and encourages him to make good choices daily. He likes to play basketball, video games and outdoors with his friends.

Kristianna loves to laugh and have fun. She loves the outdoors and loves to play extracurricular activities. She wants a family that is affectionate and cares about one another more than themselves.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

