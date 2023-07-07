First Alert Weather: Increasing storm chances this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday!

We are starting out the morning mostly cloudy and muggy. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing isolated showers this morning in parts of east Alabama. I would plan for a small rain chance for all of Central Alabama during the morning hours.

Temperatures are starting out in the lower 70s this morning. Patchy dense fog can’t be ruled out this morning for areas along and north of Interstate 20. Most of the foggy conditions are in parts of Jefferson, Marion, Winston, Blount, and Cullman counties. Any fog that develops this morning should dissipate by 9 a.m.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

We are looking at a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs climbing back into the lower 90s. When you factor in the high humidity, it will likely feel like it is near 100°F in many spots. Winds are forecast to come from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Rain coverage today appears lower than yesterday, but it will remain scattered at 40 percent. I think the best chance to see a few storms will likely occur in west Alabama today.

If you plan on being out this evening, we’ll hold on to a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm with temperatures cooling down into the lower 80s by 7 p.m.

Scattered Storms Return Saturday: Tomorrow won’t be a washout, but we will likely see a decent coverage of showers and storms across Central Alabama by Saturday afternoon and evening. We’ll start tomorrow morning off mostly dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. Patchy fog can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning.

We’ll likely end up mostly cloudy tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. I’ve increased our rain chance to 60 percent tomorrow as energy to our west pushes into west Alabama Saturday afternoon/evening. I can’t rule out a strong or severe storm tomorrow.

Severe Threat Tomorrow (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for areas along and north of Interstate 20/59 Saturday. The main threats will be heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, strong winds up to 60 mph, and hail. If you plan on being outside over the weekend, just make sure you monitor the First Alert Weather app. Remember that if you hear thunder or see lightning, that’s your cue to go inside and take shelter.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is the increasing chances for storms Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday is shaping up to be very unsettled with rounds of showers and storms possible. We’ve increased the rain chance to 70 percent.

Severe Outlook Sunday (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk - threat level 2 out of 5 - for all of Central Alabama Sunday. We could see a few strong or severe storms capable of producing damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter sized hail. With plenty of cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures may trend a few degrees below average with highs in the upper 80s. Rainfall totals between now and Monday could add up to around 1 to 2 inches. Higher totals are likely in west Alabama vs east Alabama.

Scattered Storms Linger Monday: A weak cold front is forecast to move through Central Alabama Monday. We could see scattered showers and a few storms hang around for the first half of Monday, but we may end up drier by Monday evening. We’ll hold on to a 50 percent chance for showers and storms.

Temperatures Monday afternoon could remain below average with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Mostly Dry Tuesday: Next Tuesday may end up mostly dry thanks to drier air filtering into the northern half of Alabama. We’ll likely start Tuesday morning off with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. I’m forecasting a partly cloudy sky Tuesday afternoon with a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm. The best chance for rain will likely remain south of Interstate 20 Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. The second half of next week will likely enter a typical summertime pattern with morning temperatures in the 70s, highs in the lower 90s, and a chance for widely scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains quiet as we head into the upcoming weekend. The National Hurricane Center is not expecting anything to develop over the next seven days. We have a lot of Saharan dust in the Atlantic which is limiting the threat for a tropical depression to form. July can be typically quiet, but the season normally ramps up in August and September.

Colorado State issued a new Atlantic hurricane outlook Thursday. They were originally forecasting a near-average season, but they are now forecasting this season to become above average. They are now forecasting 18 named storms, 9 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes. We normally average 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The big reason for the increase in storms is due to the record warmth in the Atlantic Ocean. Warm ocean waters typically fuel tropical systems. The forecast from Colorado State could bust because of the developing El Niño in the central Pacific Ocean. Normally El Niño lowers our odds of seeing tropical systems forming in the Atlantic.

Colorado State 2023 Hurricane Outlook (WBRC)

Will the unusually warm waters win out and make it an active season? Only time will tell. I personally think we’ll see several storms form in the deep Atlantic Ocean, but not sure if they will make it towards the coastal United States. It only takes one storm to create major problems. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.

