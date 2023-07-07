Eutaw police adds another crime fighting tool

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) -The Eutaw Police Department has stepped up its game in fighting crime. While road spikes are the norm for larger departments, it’s a big deal for this department that serves a town of around 3,000.

Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson will be the first to tell you they don’t have many high-speed chases in Eutaw, but you have to remember the police department also helps other law enforcement agencies. There is also about three miles of I-20 they cover as well.

Now for the Eutaw Police Department, road spikes ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice to slow down a suspected criminal.

“Like I said state troopers are always coming through here on a high-speed chase, so we’re trying to minimize the costs of injuries because a high-speed can be very dangerous,” said chief Johnson.

All told there are 48 sharp spikes covered with a rubber coating; coatings that automatically peel away once a tire rolls over them.

“These things right here.. once the tire hits it, it will open up and puncture the tire,” said Chief Johnson.

The official name of the spikes are Devil Spikes, courtesy of the United States Sheriff’s Association, according to Chief Johnson. The chief says they have two sets and added that the remarkable thing is the spikes weigh no more than a few ounces, yet they are effective enough to eventually halt a vehicle that weighs thousands of pounds.

“Not only vehicles, but this can stop an 18-wheeler. It can deflate their tire also. I am very impressed with this,” he said.

Simple, effective, and easy to unfurl, but the road spikes require training. Chief Johnson says in order for it to work, you don’t just throw it out in the street.

“Before my men can use it they have to be certified with training. We just don’t turn them lose to anybody,” said Johnson.

They could’ve come in handy one year ago for the Eutaw Police Department.

“A year ago we had a high-speed chase in the city of Eutaw that lasted almost 30 minutes. If we had the spikes at that time, that would have stopped it in 5 minutes.”

Another crime-fighting tool for Eutaw police, another method to stop a bad guy in his tracks.

Johnson says his department applied for the 500 grant for the two spikes and they were delivered by the United States Sheriff’s Association.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.