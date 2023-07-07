City of Birmingham accepting proposals for BOLD funding program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is now accepting proposals from small businesses and organizations for its Building Opportunities for Lasting Development (BOLD) funding program.

BOLD launched in 2018 to allocate funds for partner organizations dedicated to economic development in the city of Birmingham. In the five years the program has existed, the city says there has been an economic impact of $11.6 million among 43 different funded organizations.

Officials say the program was recently allocated up to $1 million in the city of Birmingham’s 2024 fiscal year budget.

Proposals will be taken in six focus areas, including:

small businesses

women, minority, and disadvantaged business enterprises

workforce development

overcoming barriers

Birmingham neighborhoods

data-driven innovation

“Organizations across Birmingham serve residents day-in and day-out, and we are committed to supporting their work for economic and community development,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “We recently completed an analysis of the BOLD funding program that showed the expansive impact of its first five years, and I am thrilled to continue investing Birmingham residents by investing in BOLD awardees.”

“The impact of BOLD funding program cannot be overstated. It touches every level of the community – from residents to businesses to neighborhood revitalization,” said Cornell Wesley, Director of IEO. “In many ways, BOLD awardees are the hands and feet of the City of Birmingham in our neighborhoods. People are at the center of everything we do, and now in BOLD’s sixth year, we know its ability to fuel economic mobility for individuals, families, and neighborhoods throughout Birmingham.”

The program is also committed to helping area businesses and organizations develop strong proposals. They will host writing workshops and provide one-on-one feedback through office hours.

Projects are selected by a committee including members of the mayor’s office and the city council’s administration.

For more information about the program, you can attend a public meeting via the internet on Thursday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and you can click here to visit their website.

