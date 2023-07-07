Birmingham apartment property owners facing lawsuit after deck collapse causes injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of two tenants at a Birmingham apartment complex are suing the property owners after the deck leading to their front door collapsed from underneath them on June 25.

Their attorneys are sharing video surveillance of the incident with WBRC Fox 6. In the video, you can see the two people, one a teen, falling right along with the deck down to the ground. Both of them were hurt in that fall.

The lawsuit claims the owners and operators of The Park at Forestdale Apartments knew that deck was unsafe because of numerous complaints, yet they didn’t repair it or put any safety measures in place to prevent a fall like this.

The defendants are named as Pebble Creek Borrower, LLC and Arbour Valley Management, LLC.

“No tenant that’s leasing an apartment for their personal dwelling should be forced to risk their life to enter that apartment building,” said Erby Fischer, one of the attorneys and a managing partner for Morgan & Morgan.

Fischer says the tenants’ lives were at risk walking to or from their front door every day. He says they lived at the apartment complex for around ten years.

“Our clients were arriving home and the one entrance -- the only entrance -- into that apartment building is up this flight of stairs and over this deck,” he explained. “The deck was in poor repair. Complaints had been made and not addressed and as the video demonstrates, it resulted in really catastrophic consequences.”

The lawsuit says the young woman was pinned under one or more pieces of concrete. She’s faced three surgeries so far and she’s still recovering in the hospital.

“She had fractures to her femur, to her hip, ankle, both heels,” said Fischer. “The family had around-the-clock vigil at the hospital and the hope is that she will be released to an inpatient rehab center soon.”

Fischer said other complaints about disrepair around the complex went unanswered too. Months before the deck collapsed, gutters that hang over the deck fell off. The attorney said no repair was made in this incident either and they weren’t replaced.

Nobody should have to live in fear for their life, said Fischer.

“We like to have a sense of security in our homes and they really didn’t have that and then when this happened, it upended their lives completely,” he said. “If you don’t provide a safe habitat for the folks that you’re leasing your apartments to and someone gets hurt, you’re going to be held to account.”

WBRC Fox 6 reached out to the property owners to get their response to the lawsuit but haven’t heard back as of Thursday night.

Fischer says an attorney for the complex has reached back out to them saying the complex is making repairs to that one deck. He is hoping to see repairs for the other 467 units on site too.

