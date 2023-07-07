LawCall
AAATC: Chicken quesadillas

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chicken Quesadillas

Ingredients:

1 lb grilled chicken tenders, cut into bite size pieces

1 cup diced peppers

1 cup diced onions

2 Tbsp Fajita seasoning

2 cups mozzarella provolone cheese, shredded

4 large tortillas

Directions:

Grill chicken and dice up into pieces. Saute peppers and onions with seasoning. Add chicken. Warm tortillas and fill half of each and fold over. Add to pan or griddle and turn once. These are easy and really tasty!

