Safety around lightning: What you need to know

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may have heard the saying “when thunder roars, go indoors.”

If you can hear thunder, you’re already close enough to the storm for lightning to pose a danger.

Fultondale Fire and Rescue says it’s also important to know lightning can cause harm even while indoors.

When inside during a thunderstorm, don’t use a landline or shower, because you can inadvertently conduct electricity if lightning were to strike the home.

Lightning can potentially start a fire if it strikes your home, which is why you need to immediately call your local fire department if it ever happens.

“If your house does get hit by lightning, immediately let us know,” says Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie. “Sometimes, old wires and metal piping, it can heat it up and cause your house to catch on fire. Sometimes it happens immediately, sometimes if you have fire alarms and things like that it can fry your electronics, so you have to be careful and keep in mind that even safety systems at home can go bad.”

Fultondale Fire and Rescue also recommends everyone to download a weather app to help keep track of the storm.

