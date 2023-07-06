Opelika PD: seeking help identifying theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a retail theft case.

According to investigators, the theft occurred at a Best Buy at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway on June 6.

Records indicate that the suspect entered the business at 10:19 a.m. and proceeded to use another person’s personal information to apply for a Best Buy credit card. With the card, the suspect purchased $4,435.00 worth of merchandise.

The suspect left the scene in a gray sedan with tinted windows.

Investigators say the surveillance video shows that the suspect, a Black male, was wearing a black hat, gray button-down shirt over a black t-shirt, khaki shorts and white and orange sneakers.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. If you have any information, call the police of Crime Stoppers at their 24-hour line: (334) 215- 7867.

