New gym coming to Alberta School of Performing Arts in Tuscaloosa

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa city school is getting a new gym. Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria said that the gym had been planned for a while since school district leaders knew there would not be enough space.

The new gym will be built next to the Alberta School of Performing Arts.

Daria says the new gym will cost $3.2 million. The gym will have full-size courts, bleachers and restrooms. The old gymnasium will remain in place according to Daria, since they will use both of them. The money is in hand to pay for the new construction.

“It’s coming from some of our general funds as well as funds we received from the state. We had the second gym on our five-year plan, purpose being we wanted to provide that additional space because it’s for both middle schools and elementary schools, and we didn’t have enough space in the current gym, so this now allows for middle schoolers and elementary schoolers to have different gyms,” said Daria.

Construction begins August 1 and should be completed by July of next year.

